VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DURA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.