Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

