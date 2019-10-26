Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.02% of Evans Bancorp worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $90,597.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.