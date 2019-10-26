Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 68,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synalloy alerts:

SYNL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.