Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 16,022 Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fonar were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 13,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,859. Fonar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

