Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

