Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of VAR opened at $120.30 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.