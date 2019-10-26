Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 82.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,171 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

