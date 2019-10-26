Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vedanta by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

