Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 818 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total value of $117,718.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $66,808.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $180,286.92.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after buying an additional 156,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after buying an additional 488,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

