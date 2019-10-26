Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 897.7% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ventas by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 962,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.