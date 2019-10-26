Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

VCYT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 852,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $202,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,431 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $3,217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

