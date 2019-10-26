Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $667,773.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $667,773.00 and $538,252.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

