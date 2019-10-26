Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.61. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

