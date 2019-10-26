Veritaseum Price Reaches $15.99 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $15.99 or 0.00172192 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and $31,998.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01456442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

