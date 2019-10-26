Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

