VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 840.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.15 on Friday. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

