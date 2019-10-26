VF (NYSE:VFC) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.36.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,517,000 after buying an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

