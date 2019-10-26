VF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,786 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,091% compared to the typical volume of 244 put options.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.15 on Friday. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in VF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in VF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in VF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

