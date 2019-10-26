VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Stock Position Lowered by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,514,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,912,000 after buying an additional 145,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,035,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,308,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 273,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter.

CFA stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

