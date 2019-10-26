Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

