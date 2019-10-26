Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine bought 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

