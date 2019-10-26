Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Domtar worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 124.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 583,128 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 286.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 163.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 243,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

UFS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.