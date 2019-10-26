Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,300 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 76.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

KRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 390,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

