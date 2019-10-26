Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Position Reduced by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.15% of Visteon worth $49,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Springowl Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

