Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €28.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.80 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.97 ($34.84).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV opened at €24.88 ($28.93) on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.04.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.