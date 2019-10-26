VNT Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $316,234.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00203067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01483636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,550,067 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

