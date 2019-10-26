Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Trading Down 0.6%

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), 21,666 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,876% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.43).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Volga Gas Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Volga Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volga Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.