W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. W. R. Grace & Co updated its FY19 guidance to $4.32-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 722,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,553. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GRA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

