Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

