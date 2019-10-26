Wagner Bowman Management Corp Invests $896,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 210,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,171. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

