Wagner Bowman Management Corp Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $56.46. 59,752,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

