Wagner Bowman Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.36. 239,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,633. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

