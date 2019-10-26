Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $790,000 Stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,757. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.