Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 7,302 Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,192. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

