Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 14.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,709. The company has a market capitalization of $338.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

