Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,285,320 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.