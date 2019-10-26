Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

