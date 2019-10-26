Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

