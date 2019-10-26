Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $54,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.