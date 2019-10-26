Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.28%.

WSBF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.