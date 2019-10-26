Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $771.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

