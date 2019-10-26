WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,563,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,389,000. Smith & Nephew comprises 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $25,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,695,000 after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313,374 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,090. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.