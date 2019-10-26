WCM Investment Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 42.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 352,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,864. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

