WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Mercadolibre worth $186,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.81. The stock had a trading volume of 272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.80. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.06.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.