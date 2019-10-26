WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 387,994 KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 387,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 899,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,500. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

