WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 14,002 Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Cass Information Systems worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 48,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $60.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

