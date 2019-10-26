Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 2.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 18,050 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 86,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

