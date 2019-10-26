Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $42,000 in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.