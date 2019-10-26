Wedbush Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $46.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,042. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

